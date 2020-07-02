MUSCLE SHOALS — Students will return to city schools on Aug. 10 after officials amended the school year calendar on Wednesday.
Students were scheduled to return Aug. 6, but Superintendent Chad Holden said the week of Aug. 3-7 will now be used as teacher work days and for professional development.
He said the changes were made to allow teachers more time to prepare for the return to class, which will require extra safety precautions.
"We just moved our October professional development day to the front end of the school year," Holden said. "We certainly understand the need for careful planning as we're facing a lot of unknowns right now, and I'm sure we will be in August."
The school board also approved a change in the system's fall break scheduled for Oct. 9-12.
The days are being classified as remote learning days, which takes into account off-premises learning for students be it through technology or other means.
"This just allows for flexibility for both teachers and students," Holden said.
He said the district is also tweaking the system's virtual education policy, amending it to include kindergarten through eighth grades as it is currently restricted to high school grades.
Some restrictions will be relaxed as circumstances dictate, Holden said, adding that appropriate behaviors online with technology on and off-campus will be expected. Electronic devices will be sent home with students where rules of use will still apply.
High school Principal Kevin Davis said among families surveyed so far throughout the district, about 11% are saying they prefer the virtual education option.
"We're preparing for trial and error, but we have a good handle on things now and a good plan in the works for parents and students during this unprecedented time," Davis said.
"We'll be doing some live instruction for students at home," he said. "The school year will look different, but we're going to work around whatever inconveniences there are and educate kids."
