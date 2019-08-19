MUSCLE SHOALS — The city's school board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in a work session, with the scheduled monthly meeting immediately following.
The meeting will be held in the board of education auditorium and will include the first of two public budget hearings.
The board of education offices are located at 3200 S. Wilson Dam Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.