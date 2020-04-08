MUSCLE SHOALS — Muscle Shoals Board of Education members have narrowed their list of superintendent candidates to three finalists with one internal candidate, Muscle Shoals High School Principal Chad Holden.
The board met in a virtual public format at noon Tuesday.
The short list also includes Boaz City Schools Director of Student Services David Allen Johnson and Sparkman High School Principal Chris Shaw.
The board's intention is to fill the position on April 20.
Despite the change in format, including the decision to not conduct in-person interviews due to current coronavirus protection protocols, the hiring process is continuing on schedule.
Board President Farrell Southern said the next step for candidates is to answer interview questions electronically. Those are to be submitted by April 15 to the board's attorney, Taylor Brooks, who is assisting the search process.
Southern said the board will not meet prior to the April 20 meeting, so any discussion regarding the candidates will occur at that virtual public meeting.
Brooks told board members on Tuesday that they'd received an excellent pool of candidates.
He explained how the narrowing process worked.
"We received applications between Feb. 28 and March 30," Brooks said. "I gave them to the board to review, and each board member sent back his/her top three candidate choices."
Brooks then compiled the overall top three.
Southern said he's pleased with the candidate pool. "They're a good group of candidates, excellent really."
Holden has been principal at Muscle Shoals High School since 2014, and is an 18-year veteran in education.
He has held a Doctor of Education in instructional leadership since 2018 and was named Alabama High School Principal of the Year in 2019.
Johnson has been in his current position in Boaz since 2015. He received his Doctor of Education in educational leadership in 2018.
He has held principal positions at Boaz Middle School and Boaz High School. His education career spans 22 years.
Shaw has been principal at Huntsville's Sparkman High School since 2015. He previously held principal positions at Northview High School in Dothan, Spain Park High School in Hoover, and Lassiter High School in Marietta, Georgia.
He has served as executive director of planning and construction for Hoover City Schools. His career in education spans 29 years.
