MUSCLE SHOALS — The Muscle Shoals Board of Education has selected Chad Holden as its next superintendent of education.
Holden is an 18-year education veteran, having served the past five as Muscle Shoals High School principal.
The school board met at noon today in a virtual public format.
School board president Farrell Southern said the terms of Holden's contract will be negotiated with board attorney Taylor Brooks.
The other candidate for the position was David Allen Johnson, director of student services for Boaz City Schools.
