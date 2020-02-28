MUSCLE SHOALS — The city's school board has set in motion a timeline for hiring its next superintendent, and it's on the fast track.
Board members met Thursday night with attorney Taylor Brooks, of Lanier, Ford, Shaver and Payne P.C., to discuss the process of replacing outgoing Superintendent Brian Lindsey, who'll retire the end of June.
The board voted earlier in the evening to hire Brooks and his firm to handle the search.
President Farrell Southern said board members were in agreement that the process should be quick, but thorough.
The superintendent's position will be posted today and remain posted through 5 p.m. March 30.
Southern, who was also on the board when Lindsey was hired, said there were a variety of options for the district's search for its next superintendent, but the board wants to be heavily involved in the process.
Upon receiving the applications, Southern said Brooks will sort applications by qualifications. The applications of those individuals meeting all criteria will be turned over to the school board.
Members will then meet individually with Brooks, after which the board will determine, by April 7, the top three candidates.
Interviews will be scheduled for the week of April 9-16 with the board selecting the new superintendent April 20 at its board meeting.
"With this process, we (board members) can review these applicants, ask questions and form our individual opinions," Southern said. "It's a very specific application, more so than we've used before."
Long-time board member Willis Thompson said the board's ultimate criteria for Lindsey's replacement is "someone who can push our district to even higher heights."
The board will pay an hourly fee for the firm's work, which Southern said will result in considerably less expense for the school system.
No school boards locally have used their attorneys in a search/consultant capacity, but Southern said it's been successful in other areas, including Scottsboro and Madison.
"We've used the Alabama Association of School Boards in the past, but we're in a unique situation right now that we need to hire someone before the end of the school year, and there are seven superintendent positions open right now statewide so the AASB is busy," Southern said. "This is simply a more streamlined way of taking care of this by the end of the school year."
Thompson said he was pleased with the work of the AASB during the last superintendent search, but it's a matter of trying to use the system's money wisely.
"We had five excellent candidates last time, and I don't expect this time to be any different," Thompson said. "I feel confident that we'll have a good candidate pool."
Southern said candidates will be given the questions ahead of time. All interviews will be public.
