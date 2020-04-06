MUSCLE SHOALS — The city's school board will meet virtually Tuesday at noon to approve three finalists for superintendent and will submit interview questions to them immediately, according to board president Farrell Southern.
The school board is conducting the search with consulting assistance from Taylor Brooks, the board's attorney.
Southern said the questions must be answered and returned to Brooks by April 15, who will immediately get them to board members.
The board will meet virtually on April 20 to vote on, and announce the superintendent.
"We're in strange times now and we're having to go about this process in a much different manner but we want to be fully transparent," Southern said. "And, because time is critical, we're trying to stay on track with our original plan for hiring this month."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.