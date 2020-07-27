MUSCLE SHOALS — The city's school board will meet at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in a special called meeting for the purpose of revising the school calendar.
The meeting will be held virtually and a link will be available on the district's website at mscs.k12.al.us under Latest News, just prior to meeting time.
