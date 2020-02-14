MUSCLE SHOALS — The city's school board will meet Tuesday for a work session at 5:30 p.m. with the regular monthly meeting to follow.
The meeting will be held in the McBride Elementary School library.
The meeting was rescheduled from Monday night due to the holiday.
