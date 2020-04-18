MUSCLE SHOALS — The city's school board is expected to select a new superintendent Monday during a virtual meeting that starts at noon.
Muscle Shoals High School Principal Chad Holden and Boaz Director of Student Services David Allen Johnson are the two finalists.
A third candidate, Sparkman High School Principal Chris Shaw, dropped out.
For the most part, the search has been handled virtually with a special meeting on April 7, via internet, announcing the top three candidates.
Interviews were handled electronically instead of in-person. Candidates answered interview questions and submitted them to board attorney Taylor Brooks, who is assisting in the search process.
The information was then sent to board members for consideration prior to Monday's meeting.
The public can view the meeting Monday by clicking the related link, located under latest news, on the Muscle Shoals City Schools website.
Board President Farrell Southern said prior to the vote, board members will have the opportunity to ask questions or give input on the candidates.
Current Superintendent Brian Lindsey is retiring effective July 1.
