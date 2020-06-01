MUSCLE SHOALS — Typically, the months of June and July create what educators call the "summer slide" as students are away from the classroom.
This year's summer slide arguably began in mid-March when schools closed for COVID-19 precautions.
"Even with the e-learning going on, we expect the summer slide to be much greater in the fall 2020," said incoming Muscle Shoals Superintendent Chad Holden.
"We were encouraged by the data on March 15 with the majority of our students at the elementary level already being at or above grade level," he said. However, even with that, we expect to see some regression that will need addressing this fall."
To get a jump on the anticipated regression, teachers across the school district met virtually last week to prepare strategies. Most elementary teachers had two meetings, one with the grade level below and one with the grade level above. The high school and middle school teachers were involved with both grade level and content area meetings.
"We're really trying to prepare now to make as smooth a transition as possible," Holden said. "Our high school teachers will do much more review at the beginning of school than normal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.