MUSCLE SHOALS — Superintendent Chad Holden said his system's school start will stagger students attending in person, at least initially, for all grades.
City schools reopen Aug. 20 and students system wide will attend the first seven days in groups.
He said there will be a Group A and Group B with an all-virtual day on Friday.
"Our advanced placement students have been doing this staggered class schedule for years, so it shouldn't be hard for them to adjust," Holden said. "The plan now is for no students to attend in person on Fridays, which are virtual, and may include some specialized instruction."
On Fridays, students will attend all their usual classes online in predetermined time blocks.
"We're not committed to anything beyond that first week of classes with the staggered schedule," Holden said. "The plan now is to try and get back on a regular schedule by the first of September."
He said the staggered class schedule will allow school officials to test their district wide safety protocols with a smaller number of students to make sure students are being kept as safe as possible.
Each school is determining which group of students go which days, and will relay that information to parents.
"We certainly want things to be as normal as possible and to get back to everyone being at school together, but if a spike in COVID-19 cases continues, we could add to the time we operate in staggered format," Holden said. "Likewise, if things level out and all's good, we could end it."
Muscle Shoals High Principal Kevin Davis said he and his staff have tried to think of every possible scenario and be ready for it.
One pandemic-inspired addition at his school is the creation of a COVID/Well Clinic, headed by school nurse Sydney Kennedy.
A former computer lab has been transformed into the clinic with the room divided down the middle with encased Plexiglas. A curtain going wall to wall across the room will provide separation for those students receiving routine health-related assistance and those who may be exhibiting COVID symptoms.
Davis said the funding for the clinic addition was provided through discretionary Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) money.
"Students who are sick and need to leave or be picked up from school have access directly outside from that room," Davis said. "It's about isolating those cases and keeping the well kids with the everyday issues separate and safe in the front of the room."
Extra safety precautions also extend into classrooms.
History teacher Mandy Mathis said until this year, she's never had all her students' desks facing the same direction.
"I'll be numbering my desks so students will know exactly which desk is theirs," she said. "The most I can have in my class is 14 at a time, and that's OK. We all have to adapt to changes, so I'm just going to roll with it."
Mathis's classroom has a hand-sanitizing station her father made that allows students to push a foot pedal to dispense hand sanitizer.
"I'll have them use it coming into my class, and when they leave, and even more if necessary," she said. "These are pretty crazy times and we can't take too much precaution."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.