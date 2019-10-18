MUSCLE SHOALS — The Muscle Shoals School District as a whole is up one point on this year's State Department of Education Report Card, going from a 92 to a 93.
"We're very pleased with our grade this year and the improvements we've made as a district," said Superintendent Brian Lindsey. "We have high expectations, not just administratively, but all throughout our schools and in the community."
Lindsey said the district worked hard for each of its increases this year with McBride Elementary barely missing out on an "A" with an actual grade of 89.4. That's up from last year's grade of 86.
Muscle Shoals High School was successful this year in raising its score to an "A" with a grade of 90, from last year's 89.
"(Principal) Chad Holden was absolutely determined to raise his score to an 'A' and I'm proud for him and his school, but we're not stopping there," Lindsey said. "We know there's more growth to be made and the district is working towards that growth."
Muscle Shoals Middle School remained in the "A" range this year as well, though falling two points from a 95 last year to a 93 this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.