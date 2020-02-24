FLORENCE — Muscle Shoals Middle School finished first in the weekend Mathcounts contest for students grades 6-8 from seven northwest Alabama schools.
About 50 studentss from Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties competed Saturday at the University of North Alabama.
Florence Middle School placed second with Hibbett Middle School named best rookie school and Florence Middle also earning the most improved school award.
Additional winners were Audrey Johnson of Muscle Shoals and Nicklaus Pounders of Russellville Middle School, who will advance as individuals to the State Mathcounts finals March 21 in Mobile.
At the State Mathcounts competition, a team consisting of the top four individuals will be selected to represent Alabama at the National Mathcounts competition May 10-11 in Orlando.
The top rankings, respectively, in the written rounds of the competition included Muscle Shoals students Brady Bolding, Kate Scales, Noah Johnson and Audrey Johnson.
Noah Johnson also took first place in the Countdown round.
