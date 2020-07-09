MUSCLE SHOALS — Summer camp might have a different look this year for the city's kindergartners through fifth-graders, but campers are taking the new rules in stride.
The annual camp held at Highland Park Elementary School was delayed a month due to COVID-19 concerns. It began Monday and runs through July.
While the usual weekly field trips won't be happening, there's still plenty to keep participants busy. And social distancing and mask wearing have become a key component of this year's camp experience.
The camp that usually averages at least 150 students has about a third of that number this year.
Organizers said the lower attendance was expected since many parents are still working from home.
Given the circumstances, this year's group of attendees is manageable.
Program coordinator Monica Jeffreys said she knew the camp would look much different this summer, and organizers wondered how the children would adapt.
Three days into camp, leaders and students say it's been better than expected.
Second-grader Ryan Owen said she wasn't initially too sure about this year's camp for fear it just wouldn't measure up to past camps.
"So far, it's been really fun," she said. "These masks, I mean, they aren't my favorite but we're dealing with them."
Campers received their own personalized masks with their names stitched on the side.
Katie Morrow, the aide who works with the second-grade group, is a six-year camp veteran. She said she was glad the camp wasn't canceled altogether.
"I see, firsthand, what the children get out of the camp and I just love it, so I was really relieved to know they were going forward with it," she said. "The kids' attitudes have been great. They're just doing what they have to do without complaining."
In order to follow CDC guidelines, there's separation into classrooms by grade with the biggest class having 13 students.
The students participate in indoor activities, including arts and crafts and educational projects.
Second-grader Josie Davis said she was "not real happy about not being able to go on field trips, but at least we're not having to stay at home and be bored."
Owen agreed, saying it's still fun and "it sure beats being cooped up at home."
The students take turns, class by class, going out onto the playground.
With temperatures pushing into the mid-80's by late morning, some students said the mask-wearing was the toughest rule to withstand.
"Right when I put this thing on, I feel like I'm going to have a heat stroke or something," said second-grader Dallas Ashlock.
His friend, Tate Hinds, reminded Ashlock: "Well, it's better than not having camp at all."
Colton Pullen said he's acclimating to wearing the mask, and as far as keeping the other rules, he's got those down, too.
"I already know all these rules — to social distance, wear a mask, wash hands a lot. I hear it in my house all the time," he said.
Morrow said the students' compliance has been appreciated.
"They're so great about it. They don't complain, and I hear them singing their hand washing songs all the time," she said.
"I think we're all just glad to get to go somewhere and have some fun, even if there are some extra rules."
