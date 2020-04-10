MUSCLE SHOALS — One of the three candidates vying for the city school district's superintendent post has withdrawn his name from consideration.
Chris Shaw, the principal of Sparkman High School in Huntsville, withdrew on Thursday, opting to continue in his current position.
The two remaining candidates for the seat are Muscle Shoals High School Principal Chad Holden and Boaz City Schools Director of Student Services David Allen Johnson.
School board President Farrell Southern said the board will make a decision April 20 during a virtual meeting.
Southern said there will not be a third candidate named for consideration.
