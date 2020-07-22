MUSCLE SHOALS — Chad Holden didn't envision beginning his tenure as the school district's new superintendent with a case of the coronavirus.
Even so, the district's leader, just weeks into his new position, tested positive for COVID-19, learning the results Sunday night.
"Not exactly the way I'd hoped to begin my tenure in this new position, but so far, I've been blessed to have just a mild case," he said. "I informed the staff Monday, and then Monday night began our school board meeting from my virtual capacity at home by issuing a statement about my situation."
Holden said he doesn't know how or where he contracted the virus as he has followed CDC protocol with social distancing, frequent hand washing and other regulations.
He had a low fever early on, low energy and a pesky cough for the past 10 days.
"It's a mystery really, because my family and I have been extremely cautious, staying away from crowds and social distancing when I was around people," he said.
Nonetheless, Holden said his symptoms began late at night on July 12. He went the next day to get tested.
Although he tested positive, Holden said most of the symptoms had run their course and were much lighter by the time the results arrived.
Recommended contact tracing is 48 hours from the first visible symptoms appearing. Having not been in the presence of any co-workers since that previous Thursday (July 9), Holden said he was relieved and no one else has been symptomatic.
"I still let everyone I'd been around the week before know, and fortunately everyone has remained well," he said. "I've self-isolated at home away from my family, and have worked remotely from there. My family is fine and my office has also been deep cleaned."
The school district is currently set to reopen Aug. 10.
With pandemic at the forefront of nearly all school conversation, Holden said he didn't expect to be so closely tied.
"I may never know how I got it, but I'm certainly following all the guidelines and staying isolated for the appropriate amount of time," he said. "I'm feeling better every day, and I'm thankful that it was as mild as it was."
