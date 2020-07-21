MUSCLE SHOALS — City schools Superintendent Chad Holden has tested positive for COVID-19.
Holden, just three weeks into his new role as superintendent, said this isn't the way he planned to begin in the position.
"Fortunately, it's been a mild case with just a pesky cough, low fever and a lack of energy, but now every day is a little better," said Holden, who was tested July 13, but didn't get results back until Sunday evening.
Holden said his symptoms started July 12, and he immediately began working remotely from home, where he said he will continue to follow all appropriate protocol and spend the recommended amount of time in home isolation.
