MUSCLE SHOALS — The newly replaced Muscle Shoals High School track at James F. Moore Stadium could be ready for use within two weeks, weather permitting, schools Superintendent Chad Holden said.
The $922,000 project is late getting started because no bids were originally submitted, and district officials had to find a contractor.
Baseline Sports Construction of Knoxville, Tennessee, was hired to do the work. The company is pushing toward completion, despite weather setbacks and material price increases, Holden said.
The project is being paid for by a portion of the school system's $3.6 million in bond funds received through the Public School and College Authority.
With the completion of the first phase, the track will include new concrete and asphalt.
The final phase will be completed this summer when the top coat surface is added.
A geological study on the track revealed the breakdown of the components under the track's surface wouldn't allow for a less expensive option of an overlay. Repairs to the drainage system were also needed.
Though activities on the track, such as track team use, can't happen while work is ongoing, evening sports like soccer have continued on the football field.
Once the first phase is completed, school activities on the track can continue for the remainder of the spring semester, Holden said.
"We've had to adjust events scheduled for the track this semester, but once this phase is completed, classes can get back out there," he said.
The track has not been refurbished in well over 10 years. The holes and cracks in the surface made the track unusable last year.
Holden said the new track will "accommodate students for many years to come."
