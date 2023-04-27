centerpiece top story NAMI-Shoals offering free family support group programming By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer Apr 27, 2023 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — Monthly family support group sessions are being provided by the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Shoals, set for May 17 and June 21 at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.The sessions are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and are geared toward adult family members of adults with a mental health condition.The sessions are part of the free community services provided by NAMI-Shoals that are making their return after the pandemic sidelined many of the organization's programs the past three years.Mental health counselor Jacqueline Johnson, a member of the NAMI-Shoals Board of Directors, said such free services are beneficial for the community."With the recent increase in death by suicide, we've really been striving to offer these sessions because people are truly in need," Johnson said. She sand another mental health provider, James Pennington, will be facilitating the meetings. All information shared in the group is confidential.Johnson said the pandemic played a big role in the increase in mental health needs with increased anxiety, depression and isolation. "If you were already struggling, the pandemic exacerbated that," she said. "We're looking to increase our meeting capabilities because we realize the tremendous need," she said. The support group is geared towards adults but Johnson said the hope is to also start a support group that includes children. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Psychology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpring carnival coming to North Alabama Fairgrounds2023 AHSAA baseball playoffs, second roundWoman pleads guilty to Florence murderBetty Ann Wilson GarrardFloyd SherrodGeorge Anthony 'Tony' HandleyGlenda Faye Wright BurbankJimmie Lou SheltonTeresa Kay Estes BerginA love for judging led to hosting the Shoals annual Smoke on the Water contest Images Videos CommentedFlorence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)Motorist runs into Clark Clock (1)Jason Isbell documentary debuts today on HBO (1)Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)Academic coaches help students finish community college (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Is a $100 fine excessive for a person caught smoking or vaping in a car in Alabama when a child under 14 is present? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
