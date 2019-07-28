FLORENCE — Florence's newly refurbished W.C. Handy School building will soon be open to more than 200 of the city's 4-year-olds.
The establishment of an early childhood development center, under the auspices of Florence City Schools, has been a dream of Superintendent Jimmy Shaw's for years, he said.
Beginning when school reconvenes Aug. 8, the iconic building, a west Florence centerpiece, will house 12 First Class Pre-kindergarten classes for 4-year-olds, a class for 3-year-olds and a transitional class for 5-year-olds.
Teachers spent last week readying their classrooms as the final touches brought building renovations to completion.
The building that for decades has been entered from the back side, now has an accessible front entrance with a newly paved front drive and refurbished building front.
Handy Principal Michael South said the project has come together nicely and "Florence can be extremely proud of this school."
