TUSCUMBIA — The new Kids on Commons event comes with some pretty high expectations, organizers say.
The addition to this year's Helen Keller Festival lineup hopes to build some excitement for Thursday's parade, which is the official start of the festival.
The event for families and children will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tuscumbia Recreation/Multipurpose Center.
Originally, it was scheduled to be held on the Commons, but the possibility of inclement weather forced organizers to move the event indoors.
There is no cover fee, but some food and drinks will be available for purchase.
"We wanted to do something really big and fun for kids and families because it's in keeping with the theme of the festival, which is all family oriented," said Jamie Smith.
The Kids on Commons event replaces Imagination Station, which was mainly arts and crafts activities held Saturday morning in Spring Park.
Festival officials said Imagination Station has run its course, and there was a need for a new, exciting event that would appeal to a wide array of children's interests.
Ivy Green Director Sue Pilkilton said expectations are high for today's event, which will offer several new and fun activities.
"We expect this to be a big hit, as something new like this always brings people out," Pilkilton said.
Smith said she and the festival's board of directors agreed the activities for kids needed an upgrade.
"When we decided to do it on a separate day, we didn't want it to be just another fall festival, so we chose a STEM theme," Smith said. "Kids are super interested right now in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math, so we decided to go with it and make it really fun."
Home Depot will be doing crafts with children as well as the Children's Museum of the Shoals. There will be robots and Lego-design equipment, as well as entertainment by an balloon animal artist, face painting, custom temporary tattoos, backyard-type games for the whole family, and bounce houses,which will charge a small fee.
Smith said as a special attraction, Sheffield High School is providing a green screen, whereby children can have their picture imprinted on a magazine cover.
Local high school volunteers will be helping with the event, Smith said. She said the event is sponsored by two Colbert County businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.