The federal government recently upped the age limit to 21 to purchase tobacco, but there are considerably more issues involved that some say only education can address.
Reports stating research showing the new law could prevent 223,000 deaths among people born between 2000 and 2019 is compelling, according to those on both sides of the issue.
With the minimum purchase age raised from 19 to 21, proponents say it lessens the likelihood of tobacco addiction into adulthood.
Alabama's public health officials quote the American Lung Association, saying nearly all adult smokers, over 94%, had their first cigarette before turning 21.
A National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that nearly 80% of all adult smokers begin by age 18.
Local retailers say those statistics aren't their burdens to bear.
"They throw all these surveys out there but the bottom line is, kids have a lot of pressure on them these days and that's why they (smoke)," said Cheryl Wilkes, the manager of C.W.'s Smoke Shop in Muscle Shoals.
"The ones who want to get it, will, no matter how vigilant we (as retailers) are. I'm not saying I'm for teenagers smoking, but the government says those 19- and 20-year-olds can join the military and fight in a war but can't have a cigarette. Something's messed up about that."
She went on to say that she doesn't expect the change in the law to have much of an impact on her business. So far, it hasn't.
"The 19- and 20-year-olds come in, probably daily, but they're a small population of our business," Wilkes said. "I mean they sure aren't lined up out the door to get in here.
"So far, it's not had much effect on our business at all. A few people have commented on it, but we just turn those 19-year-olds right around."
Wilkes said from her retail perspective there's a closer than ever watch on tobacco purchasers.
"It's mandated that we check ID's and we're in terrible trouble if we sell to someone underage," she said. "The cashier gets a big fine and the business, too."
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board issued a statement last week, reminding tobacco permit holders that they are immediately required to follow the new federal law.
"Due to the change in federal law, several state statutes and regulations will need to be amended," said Dean Argo, manager of government relations for the Alabama ABC Board.
Under federal law, tobacco products include, but are not limited to: cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, electronic nicotine delivery systems, vaporizers, vape pens, e-liquid containing nicotine, cigar tips and filters or any other products made or derived from tobacco.
Muscle Shoals High School Principal Chad Holden said raising the purchase age on tobacco isn't necessarily the answer to the problem of underage tobacco and vape users.
"I'm interested in knowing what steps the government is going to take to curb this epidemic with middle and high schoolers," he said. "They're intrigued with the vaping flavor options, the deceptive packaging – all that's cool to them."
Still, Holden said he sees two sides to the problem, adding he understands the rationale behind the law as well as the argument that "19- and 20-year-olds can make that decision for themselves."
"We can change age limits all day long, but it comes down to the education," he said. "Some parents and kids are going to continue thinking these Juul pods are a healthier option and will act accordingly. There's also research out there that shows that judgement ability isn't fully developed at 19 and 20. We've got to do a better job educating society."
