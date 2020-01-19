RUSSELLVILLE — For Superintendent of Education Heath Grimes, the recent naming of the city's high school as a 2020 Niche Standout School is a validation the state's report card system needs to be changed.
Niche, the nationally touted educational ranking organization, three years ago created a state-by-state listing of schools identified as economically disadvantaged that are excelling in a variety of areas.
Russellville City Schools has 70% of its student population designated as economically disadvantaged and 25% of its students are English Language Learners (ELL).
In the latest Niche rankings, the 742-student Russellville High School sits at number three on the Standout Schools list, behind Loveless Academic Magnet School in Montgomery and New Century Technology High School in Huntsville.
This is the second time Russellville High has made the list, being ranked number one in 2017.
Russellville Middle School was ranked 15 in the list of Standout Middle Schools. It was the first time the middle school made the list.
"Niche looked at our data, taking into account achievement despite our challenges, especially with significant language barriers, and that data shows we're effective. This is proof of the need for change with the state report card," Grimes said, adding that state scores are lowered due to standardized tests being given exclusively in English, which puts many (ELL) students at a disadvantage.
The Niche rankings took into account such factors as Russellville High's 95% graduation rate, its college and career readiness programs, and the 25% of its students on the advanced placement track academically.
Principal Jason Goodwin said the unusual dynamics of the school with its diversity makes such recognition even sweeter.
"We're competitive with some of the more affluent school districts in our area, even though our demographics are much different," he said.
"That's a testament to our teachers, who are truly the hardest working teachers I've ever seen. They're not only fighting the achievement battle, but the barriers of getting some students from not speaking English at all to passing an AP literature test, and they're doing it."
According to the Niche report, Russellville High earned an overall grade of B+ with an A- in diversity.
Grimes said such reports are important for things other than internal school system validation. "It is definitely something our parents and community can be proud of."
Weeden Elementary in Florence was also among the Niche-ranked top 15 Standout Elementary Schools, listed at number 12.
