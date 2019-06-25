The faculty and staff of Northwest-Shoals Community College are slated to take a vote of "no confidence" Wednesday on college President Glenda Colagross.
Colagross has been in the position officially since April 2018. She previously filled the interim president's position following the departure of longtime president Humphrey Lee in the fall of 2017.
The vote will take place on both the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by secret ballot.
Dana Clement, the postsecondary UniServ director for the northern district for the Alabama Education Association, said the vote is organized solely by employees and is designed to give faculty and staff a collective voice at the college.
"The employees have strong community support for this vote," Clement said. "If nothing else, it will open dialogue for others to speak up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.