FLORENCE — The Northwest Alabama Reading Aides is hoping the Shoals community is "Driven to Give."
A fundraiser sponsored by Long-Lewis Auto Group/Lincoln Motor Company will benefit the nonprofit when the public simply test drives a vehicle.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at First United Methodist on Seminary Street downtown.
For every test drive of a new Lincoln, the company will make a donation to Reading Aides. No salesman will contact those test driving vehicles.
