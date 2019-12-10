PHIL CAMPBELL — The Northwest-Shoals Community College Music Department will hold its Christmas concert and show choir performance Thursday.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lou B. Bevill Center on the college's Phil Campbell campus.
The concert will feature two of the colleges musical groups - Northwest-Shoals Show Choir directed by Jonathan Romero, and Northwest-Shoals Jazz Band directed by George Crummie. Choreography for the show choir will be directed by April Smith Spencer.
Students from both the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses make up the musical groups for the college.
Admission to the concert is free.
