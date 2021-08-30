Both of Northwest-Shoals Community College's campuses in Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell will be closed on Tuesday.
breaking alert
Northwest-Shoals Community College campuses will be closed on Tuesday
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 3 Lauderdale County schools reverting to hybrid schedules (1)
- Inflation erodes your purchasing power (1)
- Parents, grandparents express opposition to mask mandate to Lauderdale school board (1)
- Sorrell proposes anti-mask mandate legislation (1)
- ADPH: Hospital emergency departments being "overwhelmed" (1)
- Benches Could Be Phased Back In (1)
- Trump followers swallowed his lie (1)
- Foolish agenda is destroying country (1)
- We live in an interesting time (1)
- Protecting everyone a cooperative effort (1)
- Florence City Council approves new city hall, parking decks (1)
- For Satchel, no good deed unpunished (1)
- US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (1)
- Football: Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35 (1)
- Flannagan named director of Colbert County Household Garbage Dept. (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.