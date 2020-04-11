Due to the disruption of lives with the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for application for Northwest-Shoals Community College's Patriot Proud scholarship for the fall semester has been extended until June 1.
Available to all students, those interested must complete the 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which can be submitted online at fafsa.gov with the Northwest-Shoals code 005697.
The college's Last Dollar scholarship for all students registering for the 2020 summer semester has a May 15 deadline. The scholarship is intended to help students apply for any unused Federal Financial Aid funds.
Students not receiving federal aid will qualify for the scholarship, which includes one free class and a savings of up to $632. To qualify, students must complete their application for admission (with no application fee), and complete the FAFSA.
Students taking advantage of the Last Dollar scholarship may register for academic or technical courses. Summer term begins May 26 for full and first mini-term classes; June 2 for eight-week term and June 25 for the second mini-term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.