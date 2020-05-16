MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College's nursing program graduates made history Friday with the school's first ever pinning ceremony, drive-thru style.
Students remained in their vehicles to hear remarks at the 5 p.m. ceremony in the parking lot of building 120.
Northwest-Shoals Community College President Glenda Colagross, along with Director of Nursing Education Brittney Humphres spoke briefly, as well as four representatives of the two nursing programs, Colton Cain, Ashlyn Pounders, Kimberly Brooks and Brittni Moody.
The ceremony was designed in conjunction with Gov. Kay Ivey's Safer at Home order, calling for continued social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The symbolic ceremony dating back to the 1860s with its origin in London, is a symbolic tradition that college officials said must continue.
Graduates lined up in their vehicles and drove through, stepping outside their vehicle only long enough to receive their pin, then continued through the line.
Officials said the COVID-influenced pinning ceremony wasn't ideal, but was necessary to carry on the long-time, important tradition.
There were 102 nursing graduates in this year's programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.