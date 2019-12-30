Registration help will be available Saturday at both campuses of Northwest-Shoals Community College.
New and current students registering for the spring semester will have assistance on their respective campuses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On the Shoals campus, registration will take place in the Victor Poole Administration Building 100 with the exception of placement testing held in building 127.
Phil Campbell registration will take place in the Wallace Administration Building 301.
The registration event will offer assistance for the entire process including admission, course advising, financial aid and placement testing for those arriving before 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.