MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College officials are asking for community input, through a survey, to aid in planning for the college's future.
The short survey, available at https://bit.ly/2BRQ5Jr. must be completed by June 30.
It focuses on how Northwest-Shoals Community College can better serve communities and students through services, training and facilities.
College President Glenda Colagross said such feedback is important to the college in "helping us prepare a plan to utilize our federal and state funding to best position the college to better serve the needs of our future students, community and workforce."
Colagross said she wants survey takers to imagine what they want Northwest-Shoals to look like in the year 2030, and answer questions accordingly.
