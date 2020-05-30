Northwest-Shoals Community College students on both the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses will continue with all summer academic classes online.
Career technical and health studies courses will be taught online at least for the month of June. Instructors will coordinate with those students to return to campus in small groups for completion of the courses' skills components.
The summer semester's first mini-term and full-term courses began May 26 online. The summer eight-week term begins Tuesday and the second mini-term begins June 25.
Registration for all terms continue in a virtual format.
To register for the summer or fall semesters go online to nwscc.edu/2020-summerfall-registration.
Northwest-Shoals Community College Public Information Officer Trent Randolph said the state's community college system made the decision to continue with the online course format for the safety of students and personnel during the pandemic.
