MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College will hold a drive-through pinning ceremony Friday for nursing graduates.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, college officials are striving to keep the symbolic tradition of the ceremonial pinning that originated in the 1860s in London.
The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. on the Muscle Shoals campus at 800 George Wallace Blvd. in front of Building 120.
The ceremony will feature the pinning of 102 Northwest-Shoals Associate Degree nursing and practical nursing graduates.
Brief remarks will be given from college President Glenda Colagross and Director of Nursing Brittney Humphres, as well as graduating representatives from the two 2020 nursing classes.
Remarks and the "Nightingale Pledge" will be followed by the presentation of the pins.
Graduates will get out of their vehicles to be pinned before returning to their vehicles and driving on through. The pins are awarded by the program's faculty as a symbolic welcome into the profession.
College spokesman Trent Randolph said the event will be live-streamed, which will be available to those in cars who may not be able to hear the proceedings.
"This is an important occasion in the lives of these students and while it is unusual in format this year, it is in keeping with rich tradition," he said.
