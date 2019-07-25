Registering for Northwest-Shoals Community College just got easier, and more accommodating.
For the first time ever, the campuses in Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell will hold open registration Aug. 1-3 in an effort to make registering more convenient for those who work during traditional business hours.
"Many of our students hold a full-time jobs while enrolled here, and we want to make it as easy on them as we can to get their classes," Northwest-Shoals President Glenda Colagross said. "This will also give them the chance to complete any other requirements prior to the start of the fall semester."
Registrations on both campuses are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 1; from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 2; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3
Registration on the Muscle Shoals campus will be held in Poole Administration Building 100. Phil Campbell registration will be in the Wallace Administration Building 301.
The registrations will offer one-stop assistance for course advice, financial aid, placement testing and help with payments through the cashier's office.
Fall semester classes begin Aug. 15
"This special registration period should also give people time to get financial aid in time for the start of classes," Trent Randolph, Community Relations spokesman, said.
The college this week is holding Patriot Days, a new orientation system for incoming students.
The sessions, which will go through Aug. 6, address any orientation issues geared toward the registration process, advising, financial aid or student life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.