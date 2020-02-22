MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College will host the grand opening of its new career center at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Shoals campus.
The event includes an open house and tour of the facility.
The career center offers services for current students to prepare them to make informed decisions while discovering their future path.
The services include career planning, résumé assistance, interview preparation, the Career Closet, work-based learning (apprenticeships and internships) and the Federal Work Study program.
The center was funded through the U.S. Department of Education's Title III-Strengthening Institutions Program.
The center is located in Building 100 at 800 George Wallace Blvd.
