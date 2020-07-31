MUSCLE SHOALS — Officials at Northwest-Shoals Community College said Saturday's virtual registration is designed specifically for those working full-time jobs to have the same opportunity as traditional students.
The virtual registration will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
To join the virtual registration, new or current students should go online at nwscc.webex.com/meet/recruiting.
Fall semester classes begin Aug. 17.
For those who have not yet applied for admission, applications may be made online at nwscc.edu.
"Many of our students hold a full-time job while enrolled at the college," said Crystal Reed, assistant dean of Student Services. "We want to make it as easy on them as we can to get their classes.
"This will also give them a chance to get any questions answered they may have prior to the beginning of the fall semester."
Prospective students will have virtual access to staff members, who can help them with their questions on admission, course selection and financial aid.
Students who have not yet applied for financial aid are encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) immediately. The FAFSA can be submitted online at fafsa.gov with the Northwest-Shoals Community College code of 005697.
