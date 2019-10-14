The Northwest-Shoals Community College Foundation is hosting its 27th annual Pathfinders Dinner Oct. 29 at George's 217 in Sheffield.
The event will feature a magic show with award-winning magician Gary Flegal, of Nashville.
There will be a reception at 5:30 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6:15 p.m., followed by entertainment.
Event organizers say Flegal's show is best described as clean, comedic entertainment.
"(Flegal) has developed one of the most dynamic, visual and delightful show in magic, complete with amazing sleight-of-hand, beautiful illusions and captivating stories," said Trent Randolph, the college's public information officer.
Contributions are federal income tax deductible and all proceeds go to the Northwest-Shoals Foundation Scholarship Fund.
Tickets are $75 each or $600 per 8-seat table, which includes reserved seating.
Tickets can be purchased online via PayPal at nwscc.edu/about-nw-scc/foundation or by contacting Teresa Harrison at 256-331-5215 or teresah@nwscc.edu
