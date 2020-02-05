Northwest-Shoals Community College representatives were among the state's 24 colleges recently to launch the system's Alabama Counts effort for the 2020 Census.
The Alabama Community College System received an $80,000 grant from Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to establish help centers on campuses around the state where community members may come to fill out the census.
There are more than 130 locations around the state that will assist in the full and accurate count in this year's census.
The two-year college system serves more than 174,000 students yearly plus another 9,000 employees, which shows "the ACCS can have a significant impact on Alabama's 2020 census count," according to ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker in a news release.
For the first time, individuals will be able to respond online, by phone or by mail.
Letters encouraging residents to complete the census should be mailed March 12-20 with the official census opening for completion on April 1.
