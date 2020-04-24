Northwest-Shoals Community College's Alpha Zeta Iota chapter took four awards recently at the 2020 Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society virtual international awards program.
The chapter also won the Distinguished College Project award, Beta Alpha Continued Excellence, and the Phil Campbell campus was named among the Top 100 chapters.
NWSCC's Alpha Zeta Iota chapter officers are: Tori Brooks of Tuscumbia, Brianna Weeks of Russellville, Anna Peterson of Florence, Elizabeth Jenkins of Russellville, Caroline Torres-Neves of Muscle Shoals, David Lugo-Barrera of Russellville.
Chapter advisors are Pam Peters, Jacque Jeffreys, Desiree South and Rachel Trapp.
President Glenda Colagross is the recipient of this year's Paragon Award for new presidents.
Colagross was one of 28 college presidents to receive the Paragon Award, among 500 eligible presidents. The awards were given to new college presidents who have shown strong support of student success by recognizing academic achievement, leadership and service among high achieving students at their campuses.
Recipients were student-nominated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.