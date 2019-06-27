[refer]ONLINE: View a video and photo gallery of the no confidence vote at TimesDaily.com
---
MUSCLE SHOALS — Eight votes separated employee opinion of Northwest-Shoals Community College President Glenda Colagross during Wednesday's vote of "no confidence."
Once votes were counted, 87 employees said they didn't have confidence in her leadership, while 79 said they did.
Employees on both campuses — Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell — had the opportunity to participate in the vote, organized by the Shoals Education Association, the local affiliate of the Alabama Education Association.
The 139 employees who voted represented about 65 percent of the 215 full-time faculty and staff.
Only 29 (11 percent) of the college's 255 hourly and adjunct staff members voted.
The total number of ballots was 168 but two of the ballots were not marked.
Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker, in a written statement, gave little credence to Wednesday's vote, saying "a vote of 'no confidence' organized in this matter has no bearing on an individual's job security."
The vote on both campuses was taken simultaneously, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by secret ballot. Results from the two campuses were counted together, making no distinction between how each voted.
Officials from the AEA were on hand while votes were counted to ensure the integrity and transparency of the process.
"We wanted this entire process to be unquestionable and fair so we counted all the results together because we operate as one college," said SEA President Sharon Jo McBride.
"I'm pleased that the people had the chance to give their opinion, and we're hoping this opens dialogue on our campuses so we can begin to resolve issues and move on."
Colagross, who was officially named president in April 2018, came under fire most recently with her plan to hire three dean-level employees, positions that would mean a total of at least $54,000 in raises.
One of the two positions posted recently involves a $30,000 raise, according to AEA officials.
Dana Clement, the post-secondary UniServ director for the northern district of the AEA, said employees have raised other financial-related issues with Colagross among other ongoing complaints.
"This vote says to me that there's division in faculty and staff that's concerning, and hopefully the result of this vote will open up dialogue with administration to move forward and good communication will occur in the future," Clement said.
Baker said Colagross has proven her leadership in the face of adversity and has "demonstrated her open-door policy in addressing concerns of her faculty and staff. Just last week, meetings were held at the Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses to address concerns."
Some employees attending those meetings reported concerns that were raised were not addressed, and that there were intimidation factors involved, such as some administrators discreetly attempting to video those who spoke or raised questions.
Baker's statement went on to praise Colagross, saying she was brought on to bring stability to a difficult situation and has done just that.
"I am confident in the leadership and capabilities of Dr. Colagross and it is my hope that the Northwest-Shoals community can move forward together keeping their sights on the most important piece of the Alabama Community College System equation — our students."
Clement said she will deliver to Baker today a report containing the election results.
She said the report of those results should serve as an advisory for the chancellor; however, he's under no obligation to take any action on it.
"This was an opportunity for the faculty and staff's voice to be heard collectively and, hopefully, they'll come to resolution on issues that are dividing employees," Clement said.
Attempts to contact Colagross this week have been unsuccessful as officials in her office said she was on a short-term leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.