MUSCLE SHOALS — Tuesday afternoon was like school, only better for about about 200 middle and high school students from throughout Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
The students converged on the Muscle Shoals campus of Northwest-Shoals Community College for BEST Robotics Industry Night.
The theme for the evening was "Off the Grid" with a focus on electricity.
Student participants in the Northwest Alabama Best Robotics program had the opportunity at the event to talk to various industry representatives and electricity professionals.
The Huntsville Utilities Department had one of the most attention-drawing exhibits of the night, a simulator showing reactions to various electricity-involved situations such as lightning strikes.
BEST co-hub director Kim Sheppard said Tuesday night's event allowed students a firsthand look at the work of various industries and the equipment and resources required.
The event was open to the public and offered a tailgating theme with various foods available around campus for guests.
