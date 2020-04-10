Both the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses of Northwest-Shoals Community College will begin online registration for the summer and fall sessions on Monday.
Class advisement will also be handled online.
Monday's registration is for students with more than 30 hours of earned credit. On Wednesday, registration will begin for students with less than 30 earned credit hours.
Registration for new students is April 20.
Summer classes begin May 26.
The NWSCC webpage for summer and fall registration is available at nwscc.edu/2020/summerfall-registration.
Students may click on the advising/registration link located at the top of the school's website.
For those who have not applied for admission, they can apply online at nwscc.edu.
Those who haven't applied for financial aid are encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid immediately. The FAFSA can be submitted online at fafsa.gov with school code of 005697.
