MUSCLE SHOALS — Students at Belgreen High School will have the ability to take child development courses through the Dual Enrollment for Dual Credit program this fall at Northwest-Shoals Community College.
Franklin County Superintendent Greg Hamilton said the program can provide a positive impact on the prekindergarten teaching profession.
"We have a tremendous need for Pre-K teachers," Hamilton said, adding that the statewide expansion of the program lends itself to needing more teachers.
The program is offered to students going into the 11th grade.
Those who complete three specific child development courses with 120 clock hours of training will meet the requirement for the child development associate credential. They will also meet the minimum requirements for state-funded Pre-K program auxiliary teachers.
The plan is to offer the course to all Franklin County students in the 2020-21 academic year.
Fall classes begin at Belgreen High school on Tuesday and at Northwest-Shoals on Aug. 15.
