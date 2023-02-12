MUSCLE SHOALS — The spring semester for Northwest Shoals Community College represents a 32% growth from the same time last year, with 900 more students between the two campuses in Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell.
It's the largest increase of any Alabama community college according to preliminary numbers, officials said.
"This represents the highest spring enrollment we've had in 12 years," said Crystal Reed, the college's dean of students.
With this semester's increase, there are 3,950 credit students.
The largest segment of the increase was high school dual enrollment students taking courses either on their campus or one of the NWSCC campuses.
From spring 2022 to spring 2023, the college saw an 85% increase in dual enrollment students.
"We know our school systems are looking to increase college-going rates for their seniors, and we're partners in creating this environment for our school systems to be able to offer this college culture," Reed said. "We've added several new schools we haven't had in the past as well as more students from the existing dual enrollment high schools."
The college also has a large number of first-time freshmen this spring semester, which officials attribute to the staff's non-traditional student recruitment efforts.
"We're allowing students to work and go to school and it's a huge advantage for them," she said. "Creating those opportunities for non-traditional students has been very beneficial for the community and our college."
College President Jeff Goodwin said the growth is happening in conjunction with the improvement of on-campus facilities, virtual learning environments and expansion of athletics.
"We have some really big initiatives and plans in the works at Northwest Shoals," he said. "We hope to announce plans for renovations on both campuses later this spring or summer."
Other significant increases were in the on-campus technical programs. Cybersecurity enrollment increased 28%. Cosmetology enrollment jumped 16%, and the FAME apprenticeship in industrial systems increased 35%.
Student retention has been a focus, as well. Officials said the spring semester retention rate is up 6% from last fall.
The 3,950 headcount is an unofficial census to be verified by the Alabama Community College System at the end of the semester.
Reed said with efforts underway to increase enrollment across the board, she believes those numbers will continue to rise.
"We're looking at population diversity and inclusion because it's a huge goal for us to have more students feel socially and culturally accepted here on campus," she said. "That will increase our numbers also."
This fall, the college is adding men's and women's cross country teams at the Phil Campbell campus. Currently baseball and softball are two sports in place at the community college.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.