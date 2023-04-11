PHIL CAMPBELL — Northwest-Shoals Community College is poised to offer a hybrid associate degree nursing program this fall.
The program will mesh online and in-person instruction. It will allow students to take most of the nursing theory online.
Lab instruction and clinical requirements will be held in-person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and some Saturdays.
The hybrid track will be taught from the Phil Campbell campus where the college’s nursing program is housed. The college currently offers registered nursing and practical nursing degrees.
All associate degree nursing students receive a practical nursing certificate after successful completion of the third semester.
The college's nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
The hybrid track will accept approximately 24 students.
Applications for both the traditional and hybrid track are due May 15.
"We hear from so many passionate prospective students that have a desire to pursue nursing, but their life circumstances don't allow them to pursue the traditional daytime option," said Brittney Humphres, director of the Phil Campbell campus and nursing education. "The flexibility of the hybrid option will be the perfect fit for them."
To apply for the associate degree nursing program at NWSCC, or to view the program's entry requirements, go to https://nwscc/edu/explore-programs/health-studies/nursing/registered-nursing/
