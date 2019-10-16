PHIL CAMPBELL —The Music Department of Northwest-Shoals Community College will hold a Halloween concert and show choir performance at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Lou B. Bevill Center.
The concert will feature the Northwest-Shoals show choir and the school's jazz band.
The audience is encouraged to participate in a costume contest with first- through third-place winners being selected.
Concert admission is $5 and children 12 and under are admitted free. All NWSCC employees and students will be admitted free with a valid college ID.
Proceeds from the concert benefit the school's Music Department.
