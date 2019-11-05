PHIL CAMPBELL — Northwest-Shoals Community College's Phil Campbell campus hosted a Good Roots Grant tree-planting ceremony today.
The ceremony was the result of the school receiving a $1,000 Alabama Power Foundation Good Roots grant to help beautify the campus.
The project also ties into the Alabama Clean Home initiative, in which both the Phil Campbell and Muscle Shoals campuses are involved.
Through the initiative, Alabama's community colleges are partnering with residents and community organizations in every county to help beautify the state's natural landscape and growing infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.