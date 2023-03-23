LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD
To state your opinion on proposed school food dietary guidelines, go online to: Regulations.gov and use code fns-2022-0043
---
TUSCUMBIA — Proposed USDA dietary changes to school meals could negatively impact lunchroom programs, a group of child nutritionists said Wednesday.
The proposed changes are set to be enforced fully by 2029 with incremental changes expected beginning this July.
The new guidelines will affect all meals for grades kindergarten through 12, primarily through cutting sodium and sugar.
For example, sodium in a school lunch for kindergarten through fifth graders will go from the current sodium level of 1,230 mgs to 1,000 mgs by 2025. By July 2029, that number is expected to be at 810 mgs.
Added sugars will also be limited in breakfast cereals, flavored milks, grain-based desserts and yogurt.
The USDA has asked for public feedback on two milk options for schools. Option one limits milk choices in kindergarten through eighth grade to a variety of unflavored milks, allowing flavored milk (strawberry and chocolate) for grades 9-12 only.
Option 2 allows fat-free or low-fat milk only with flavored and unflavored milk being subject to sugar constraints.
The reductions in sodium and sugar will be phased in every two school years -- 2025, 2027 and 2029. Each reduction will decrease sodium by 10%.
As for cutting sugars, the limit on added sugar across the weekly menu will be less than 10% of calories per meal by fall of 2027.
The last major overhaul of dietary guidelines was in 2012, the result of then first lady Michelle Obama's child nutrition initiative.
Child nutrition program (CNP)directors from Russellville, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia attended Wednesday’s meeting. They agreed the initiative will be difficult to implement, and could make it more difficult to encourage children to eat school lunches.
Large food manufacturers like Kellogg's and Procter & Gamble, which operate separate food lines for schools, must reconfigure ingredients to meet the new guidelines.
Earlier this month, several area child nutrition directors attended a national summit in Washington, D.C., where they took the opportunity to express their concerns to lawmakers.
Russellville CNP Director Elaine Vaughn was among the group in Washington, D.C. She said there was no support for the changes among directors nationally, nor from manufacturer representatives who spoke out about the impossibility of them meeting the new ingredient standards in such a short timeframe.
"My fear is this will take away the good breakfast options we have now, as well as so drastically change our other options that we won't have appealing food choices for our children,” Vaughn said.
Lauderdale County CNP Director Lori Ferguson agreed.
"The cost of these changes, as well as the lack of participation in the program by students, can doom our (feeding) programs, “ Ferguson said.
Vaughn said child nutrition programs haven't been penalized in the past for not fully meeting all sodium level requirements but she fears that will change.
"They know these guidelines are difficult to meet and we've tried," she said. "It's not easy balancing what the government says we have to adhere to and preparing meals that kids will eat."
Paying more for food that doesn't taste as good is also a concern, the child nutritionists said.
Deshler High School sophomore Madison Moreland said she eats lunch at school every day but that will change when the food changes.
"I had no idea changes were in the works, but I definitely won't eat school food if they make it tasteless," she said.
Moreland's friend, McKinslee Sims, said the choices are already limited and some food items are bland, which she attributed to guidelines already in place.
Both agreed that if not for "wonderful lunchroom ladies," the food wouldn't be as good.
"I just don't think (government officials) understand that we're like anyone else and want food that tastes good," Sims added.
Muscle Shoals City Schools CNP Director Blake Stone said changes could be implemented when school starts back this August, "if we keep to this timeline."
The public has until April 10 to submit comments to the USDA.
"It may not affect the outcome of all this at all, but we have to try and we're asking everyone to make their voice heard," Stone said. "It's important."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.