TUSCUMBIA — "Oka Kapassa: Return to Coldwater" celebrates its 19th year Sept. 13-14 in Spring Park.
The festival is a celebration of the culture and tradition of American Indians, who once lived in the north Alabama area now known as downtown Tuscumbia.
The free family event features American Indian heritage entertainment and education through hands-on activities and demonstrations.
Sept. 13 is reserved for school groups, hosting fourth and fifth graders from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Schools may register by calling Tammy Wynn at 256-765-4359.
Festivities on Sept. 14 get underway at 9 a.m. in the park with special crafts, fancy and traditional dance, demonstrations, storytelling and music.
Authentic Native American artwork and crafts will be available for purchase.
Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets.
The Pioneer living history log cabin will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival concludes at 6 p.m.
