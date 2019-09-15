TUSCUMBIA — The Oka Kapassa: Return to Coldwater Festival is all about education.
After all, the festival's founder, the late Tom Hendrix, spent much of his life in educational service to others.
For Rose McGee, who works alongside her husband Terry (committee chairman) in festival coordination, the education day that precedes the Saturday celebration each year is a matter of the event fulfilling its purpose.
"Tom wanted us to education at least one generation of kids with this event and now we're on our second generation," said Rose McGee, who is a retired Florence educator/administrator.
As a former educator, McGee knows the importance of structure for children, which is why the 1,000 children in attendance move in orderly fashion in their respective groups to each station.
Once at the station, the education begins.
This year's festival, in its 19th year, featured among the many Native American performers, storytellers and educators such as Lewis Johnson, an assistant chief of the Seminole Nation whose life's work has been featured in documentaries on the Discovery Channel, PBS and 60 Minutes.
On Friday, as each group moved to Johnson's tent, they were met with a traditional Seminole greeting and taught some little known facts about the tribe.
"Seminoles fought the longest and was the only tribe to never surrender to the U.S. government," Johnson said.
Vina Elementary School sixth-grader Lane Easterling said Johnson's flute playing was impressive.
"I just really didn't know about the Seminoles because we just study about the Alabama tribes in school (Alabama history)," Easterling said. "He was really fascinating."
Terry McGee said the education day event has maintained its popularity.
"This is organized, well spent time that these students have with the Native Americans to hear their stories, see their customs firsthand and learn about the different cultures," Terry McGee said. "It's truly the heart of the festival and the Native American participants enjoy having the opportunity to teach the children. They tell us every year that the children are responsive and ask good questions."
This year's event also featured a bald eagle that students had the opportunity to see up close.
The eagle is part of the Pickwick Landing, Tenn. State Park Raptor exhibit.
"We were so thrilled to have the eagle here and the Native Americans loved it, too," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.